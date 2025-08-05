Roman Reigns Gets Hurt in Real-Life on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns made a surprise WWE return at the post-SummerSlam episode of Monday Night RAW in the main event and confronted Seth Rollins for the first time since WrestleMania 41. However, things turned ugly for the OTC, as he was brutally attacked and may have been written off television.With the attack segment, Triple H may also send Roman Reigns on another hiatus, announcing that he has sustained a kayfabe injury after the brutal assault by the villainous stable. However, it seems The OTC has legitimately hurt himself on the red brand, as a remarkable bump near his eye was visible, which was swollen, unlike when he was on the ramp.Upon looking at the replays of the segment, it appears Roman Reigns' eye swelled just after he took Stomp from Seth Rollins directly on the mat face-first.However, nothing has been officially confirmed by WWE or Reigns; the point revealed above is an analysis caught on camera during RAW.Roman Reigns went off on WWE legend after RAW Fans are now sharing multiple clips after the show went off-air, one of which features Reigns bashing CM Punk and calling him out. The two superstars were engaged in a heated back-and-forth verbal spat before LA Knight joined on the ramp and argued with the Best in the World, potentially for ruining his title match against Seth Rollins.&quot;You don't know about ****. You old a** b***h,&quot; Reigns said.Punk and Reigns are bound to face each other at some point in their careers in the Stamford-based promotion, given their history from the past, and their cold war every time they come across one another on television.With the Undisputed Tribal being potentially written off TV, it will be thrilling to see when Roman returns to the World Wrestling Entertainment to take his revenge on the Vision stable.