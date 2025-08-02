Roman Reigns gets a new name following WWE RAW

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 02, 2025 18:39 GMT
Roman Reigns in action [Image credit: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns did not have the Monday night he was hoping for, as he was laid out by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on WWE RAW. To add insult to injury, Reed also stole the OTC's sneakers and has now crowned him with a new name.

Reigns has been embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins' faction since making his return to WWE programming. The OTC will team up with his cousin Jey Uso at SummerSlam to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The two sides also clashed on RAW this past Monday, where the heel faction gained the upper hand. Breakker and Reed laid out the babyfaces, and the Auszilla also stole Reigns' sneakers.

Speaking to Complex Sneakers, Bronson Reed detailed the reason behind taking Roman Reigns' shoes. He also gave the former Universal Champion a new name, calling him "Big Uce."

“This is about taking something because I can. Making a statement. So, I have Big Uce’s sneakers. It’s not because I needed them, or it’s not because I like them. It’s because I can take them. I am gonna continue to do that to Roman Reigns as well,” Reed said.
You can check out the tweet below for his comments:

Roman Reigns sent a final message ahead of WWE SummerSlam

While Roman Reigns may have been on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown on RAW, The Head of the Table is ready for the showdown against the two powerhouses.

The OTC recently took to X/Twitter to send a bold message, noting that he and Main Event Jey were ready to assert their dominance and show everyone who runs WWE.

Reigns was last seen in action at WrestleMania 41, where he suffered a betrayal from Paul Heyman. The Wiseman aligned with Seth Rollins, marking the formation of their heel faction, with Breakker and Reed following soon after.

While The Visionary is currently ruled out of action with an injury, Reigns has continued the feud with his faction members. The OTC made his return a few weeks ago and helped CM Punk and Jey Uso from a Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed beatdown. The two sides will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

