Roman Reigns' final message to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

Roman Reigns is set to team up with Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam. Today, the Original Tribal Chief sent a final message to his opponents before the event.

Roman Reigns returned to the Stamford-based promotion on the July 14 edition of RAW following a long hiatus and saved his cousin, Jey, and CM Punk from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This continued their storyline following WrestleMania 41, where Seth Rollins and Breakker attacked the Original Tribal Chief.

After the return, the 40-year-old megastar asked Jey Uso to team up with him to take on the villainous duo in Seth Rollins' absence. The two agreed, and management booked a tag team match for the two-night spectacle in New Jersey.

Today, Roman Reigns sent a message on X, possibly his final one, to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker ahead of their tag team match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Original Tribal Chief stated he's going to remind everyone who runs the place.

"Tonight, We Remind Them Who Runs This S**t. ☝🏽🩸#SummerSlam," wrote Reigns.

Roman Reigns' message! [Image credit: Roman Reigns' X account]

Check out his original tweet here.

Solo Sikoa reacts to recent Roman Reigns incident on WWE RAW

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Bronson Reed made a bold statement ahead of The Biggest Party of The Summer when he took Roman Reigns' Air Jordans following an assault.

In an interview on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns' cousin and former rival, was asked about the entire segment and The Colossal's attempt to humiliate the Original Tribal Chief. The current United States Champion added to the situation and asked Reed to sell the sneakers to him.

"Yes. Sell them to me. Bring them this way. Let me buy his shoes and I'll sell it on eBay. Like, let me make some money off that, man... I mean, he's a size 16, you know? I'm a 14, I might have to sell those and buy some other pair of shoes," Sikoa said.

Sikoa will defend his title inside a Steel Cage against Jacob Fatu on Night Two.

