Roman Reigns is robbed; WWE SmackDown Superstar reacts

A WWE SmackDown Superstar has reacted to Roman Reigns getting robbed. Fans who tuned in to see RAW last Monday witnessed the OTC getting beaten down by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reigns had come out to help Jey Uso after his match with Reed ended in disqualification, following interference from Breakker.

Ad

While Reigns and Uso gained the upper hand initially, Breakker's devastating Spear to both stars through the barricade turned the tables. As the heels laid waste to the babyface, Reed took off Reigns' sneakers, claiming they belonged to him now.

Ahead of SummerSlam, the Tribal Chief's former ally, Solo Sikoa, reacted to his cousin having his shoes taken from him.

During the SummerSlam Media Day, Adrian Hernandez of UNLIKELY asked Sikoa for his thoughts on Roman Reigns getting his kicks stolen.

Ad

Trending

"Yes. Sell them to me. Bring them this way. Let me buy his shoes and I'll sell it on eBay. Like, let me make some money off that, man... I mean, he's a size 16, you know? I'm a 14, I might have to sell those and buy some other pair of shoes," the United States Champion said. [From 0:35-0:50]

Ad

Ad

This interview gave fans another peek into the carefree side of Solo Sikoa that they seldom get to see on Friday Nights. Sikoa was aligned with Reigns as part of the OG Bloodline, having first appeared on the main roster at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in 2022.

After Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL and went on a hiatus, the Street Champion took over The Bloodline and added new members.

Ad

Following Reigns' return to action, he feuded with Sikoa as the two faced each other in a Tribal Combat match for the Ula Fala on RAW's Netflix premiere.

Roman Reigns will have the chance to avenge his humiliation

Roman Reigns will have the opportunity to put Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in their place at SummerSlam. The Head of the Table will team up with Jey Uso to take on Reed and Breakker on Night One of the PLE.

Ad

Following his absence after WrestleMania 41, Reigns returned to WWE on the July 14 episode of RAW. He went after Seth Rollins' faction, taking out Reed and Breakker.

Ad

Now, with the tag team match set at The Biggest Party of The Summer, Roman Reigns will have his eyes set on getting back to the top of the mountain.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Adrian Hernandez of UNLIKELY and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE