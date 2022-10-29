Roman Reigns gets warned by Bloodline member about Logan Paul's knockout power backstage at WWE SmackDown

On this week's SmackDown, Roman Reigns was shown footage of Logan Paul's impressive boxing training and sparring by Paul Heyman.

Amid tension between faction members Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, The Wiseman himself tried to warn Reigns of what Logan is capable of doing. Heyman warned The Tribal Chief about his opponent's one-punch power and claimed that a lucky shot could do the trick for The Maverick at Crown Jewel.

However, Reigns was having none of it and simply refused to take advice from Heyman.

Check out the backstage segment between Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns below:

Heyman further stated that Paul broke his hand a few years ago and has steel plates inserted. Upon Roman Reigns stating that Paul has only had two matches in the company, the Special Counsel also mentioned Brock Lesnar. He stated that Lesnar won the UFC Heavyweight Title with only three matches under his belt. This enraged The Tribal Chief as Heyman walked away.

Earlier in the night, Reigns confronted his fellow Bloodline stablemates after Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa lost to Ridge Holland and Butch in a tag team match.

After a miscommunication between The Honorary Uce and Jey Uso, The Brawling Brutes walked away with a sneaky win. This led to Jey claiming that he didn't care about what Reigns had to say. The Tribal Chief responded by asking him to bury the hatchet with Zayn or else the latter will be made a permanent member of The Bloodline.

Unfortunately, the issues within The Bloodline are far from over, as Roman Reigns shifts his focus towards Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Do you think Logan Paul will be able to dethrone Reigns at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

