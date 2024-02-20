Roman Reigns has given non-Bloodline star special "marching orders" for Elimination Chamber 2024

Roman Reigns may exude confidence, but there have been several moments and only a few superstars who visibly made/make him insecure. To combat this, he has reportedly given a 33-year-old non-Bloodline star special marching orders for the Elimination Chamber show this weekend in Perth.

The two men who he seems to be on a collision course with are Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. Although Reigns has taken a back seat since The Rock appeared and joined The Bloodline, Rollins and Rhodes are two stars who have successfully shaken up The Tribal Chief to the point of insecurity.

Just like how Roman Reigns had The Bloodline cost Cody Rhodes his match against Drew McIntyre on RAW this week, The Tribal Chief has given special "marching orders" to Grayson Waller for how he conducts his interview with Cody and Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns won't be at Perth for Elimination Chamber, but it will be interesting to see how things play out. Grayson Waller was seen interacting with Paul Heyman on SmackDown recently.

What Waller could do or say at Elimination Chamber will be seen. Perhaps he will have Austin Theory by his side.

What do you think will happen on the Grayson Waller Effect? Let us know in the comments below!