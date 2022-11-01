Roman Reigns gives hilarious storyline reason why The Usos missed RAW this week

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The absence of his fellow Bloodline members was notable, and Reigns went on to give the hilarious reason that they are trying to be "ucey."

For the first time in a while, Roman Reigns made his presence felt on RAW. On the latest episode of the red brand, he walked out to the ring for a promo segment ahead of Crown Jewel. However, he only had Paul Heyman accompany him as The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa were missing in action.

In reality, the reason why the rest of The Bloodline have been absent is due to the WWE European tour happening right now. Sami Zayn and The Usos were previously in Glasgow, Scotland. However, their latest appearance came in Stuttgart, Germany, where they lost to the trio of Braun Strowman and The New Day.

On RAW, however, Roman Reigns stated that he sent Sami Zayn and Jey Uso out to the world to become a little more "ucey."

This comes after the latest episode of RAW, where Sami Zayn defended Jey Uso's anger and mistreatment of him as the tag team champion was not feeling "very ucey" lately. It led to a caused a hilarious moment where Reigns and Jey Uso almost broke character.

Without the rest of The Bloodline behind him, Roman Reigns was confronted by The Miz, who offered to help him against Logan Paul in exchange for help against Dexter Lumis. Reigns proceeded to take the two-time Grand Slam Champion out with a Superman Punch.

The Tribal Chief is headed to Saudi Arabia on November 5, where he will face Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

