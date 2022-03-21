Roman Reigns goes 7-0 against top WWE rival after latest victory ahead of WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns extended his impressive winning streak against a former WWE Champion at tonight's Huntsville Live Event.

Roman will face Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All Title Unification Match at WrestleMania 38. The road to WrestleMania hasn't been smooth for The Tribal Chief. Over the past few months, he defended his Universal title on several occasions at WWE Live Events and WWE premium live events.

At tonight's WWE Live Event in Huntsville, Roman defended his Universal title against Drew McIntyre for the second night in a row. Roman, who has held the Universal title for 567 consecutive days, was victorious over The Scottish Warrior.

Roman is now 7-0 against Drew McIntyre with tonight's victory. McIntyre is one of the most dominant WWE stars, and it's impressive that Roman has beaten him on seven separate occasions.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre first fought in a singles match at WrestleMania 35

After returning to WWE in early 2019 following his battle with leukemia, Roman Reigns kicked off a feud with Drew McIntyre. The duo met in a singles match at WrestleMania 35, which Roman won. Mere weeks later, the pair battled on an episode of RAW. Reigns won this time via DQ.

Reigns and McIntyre collided for the third time at WWE Stomping Grounds 2019, with the latter again failing to win. Their subsequent encounter was at Survivor Series 2020. Roman was a full-fledged heel, while McIntyre was now a babyface. This inter-brand contest ended with a victory for Roman.

On March 6, 2022, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal title against McIntyre at a WWE Live Event. The same was repeated at Springfield's March 19 WWE Live Event. Tonight's victory took the score to 7-0 in Reigns' favor.

Drew McIntyre will face Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38. Would you like to see another feud between McIntyre and Reigns after WrestleMania? What are your thoughts on Reigns' undefeated streak against McIntyre in singles competition?

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh