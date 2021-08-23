"One of those guys that's so talented" - Roman Reigns heaps praise on underutilized WWE SmackDown star

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has praised SmackDown star Sami Zayn, who he thinks is very talented and makes for good television.

Roman Reigns, in a recent interview with BT Sports' Ariel Helwani, was asked about WWE Superstars who have grown in stature lately and who he could face in the near future.

The Universal Champion named Money in the Bank winner Big E, as well as SmackDown star Sami Zayn as two stars that he could face in the future. Reigns believes that Zayn is very talented and that more of him on WWE television is a good thing.

"One guy, he... I don't know how to get there without smacking the *** out of him but Sami Zayn is one of those guys that where you can't... He's like your neighbor, he doesn't scream Superstar, WWE Superstar. But there's something he has, like an intangible that you can't stop looking. Even in real life you want to converse with him, you want to have a quick little conversation, he'll pop you real quick, and then say, 'Alright, I got a good laugh and now I'll go about my business. See you later, Sami.' He's one of those guys that's so talented that he, whatever it may be, it just needs a little more. If you can get Sami Zayn on TV more, that's a good thing," said Roman Reigns.

Reigns went on to state that Big E connected with the audience as part of The New Day, and has done the same as a singles star.

Sami Zayn's 2021 in WWE

Social Moment of the Half-Year.



And the Bumpy Award goes to... @SamiZayn! Never stop dancing, friend.#BumpyAwards pic.twitter.com/zhuyV0N4qu — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 4, 2021

Sami Zayn had a hilarious conspiracy storyline earlier this year, which eventually led to a match with Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell, where Zayn won.

He was then attacked by the returning Finn Balor on SmackDown and the two have faced each other on live shows. Zayn even revealed on social media that John Cena was impressed with his work with Balor.

John Cena watched my match with Finn Balor tonight in Fort Myers, FL and was raving about how great it was, and it made me feel good. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 8, 2021

