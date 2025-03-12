Roman Reigns helped Seth Rollins on RAW, says WWE Hall of Famer, due to a major reason

Roman Reigns shockingly returned to WWE RAW when he attacked Seth Rollins and accidentally allowed The Visionary to get a win over CM Punk. Meanwhile, Bubba Ray Dudley thinks there was a major reason behind the match's finish.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns returned to Madison Square Garden and attacked Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Before the onslaught, Reigns pulled Rollins out of the ring, which acted as the finish to the Steel Cage match before he decimated both stars.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley reacted to the bout and the post-match segment involving all three stars. During this, he stated there was a reason behind Reigns pulling Rollins out of the cage. The OTC wasn't trying to help The Vissionary win, he just wanted revenge for what the latter did to him earlier this year at Royal Rumble in Indianapolis.

"Roman Reigns came back for his revenge on Seth Rollins, and he waited for a moment in time. I don't think Roman Reigns wanted to help Seth Rollins win. He wanted to drag him out and receipt him for the Curb Stomps that happened a couple of months ago. That's exactly what happened," Dudley said. (From 19:42 to 20:03)

Check out the entire podcast below:

What happened between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

Earlier this year, Indianapolis hosted the annual Royal Rumble, which kicked off The Road to WrestleMania in Las Vegas. It was announced that Roman Reigns would enter the men's gimmick match for the first time in nearly five years, as he wanted to face Cody Rhodes and reclaim the Undisputed WWE Title.

Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and something worse transpired for The Original Tribal Chief at the event. During the match, he was eliminated by CM Punk when he was fighting off against Seth Rollins. This made Rollins angry, and he crossed a line.

The Visionary Stomped The Original Tribal Chief outside the ring and made matters worse when he Stomped him onto the steel steps. This made Reigns go on a short hiatus from WWE heading into WrestleMania 41.

