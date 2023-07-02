Roman Reigns has a hilarious reaction to disrespectful chants at Money In The Bank

Roman Reigns was in the midst of taking on his cousins at Money In The Bank during The Bloodline Civil War when the WWE Universe in attendance turned unruly on The Tribal Chief.

Reigns and Solo Sikoa teamed up to show The Usos that they made the biggest mistake of their lives by betraying The Bloodline. However, it was Reigns who found himself getting pinned after three long years.

During his match at Money In The Bank, Roman Reigns received a lot of hate from the crowd. The audience started off chanting f**k you, Roman. If that was not enough, the creative crowd of London began yelling "If you hate Roman Reigns, stand up" resulting in the entire crowd coming to their feet.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion noticed the hostility of the crowd and decided to sit down on the apron to show them that he doesn't hate himself. In the process, he looked at his Special Counsel and told him that England's the dumbest place of all time.

Now that Jey Uso was the one to break Reigns' three-year-long streak, it will be interesting to see how things pan out between the former Bloodline members on the upcoming episodes of SmackDown.

Would you like to see Jey Uso challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes