Roman Reigns’ historic run continues as popular star is defeated in controversial manner

Roman Reigns continued his historic title reign by defeating a popular star in a controversial manner at Crown Jewel 2023.

LA Knight's rise to the top in WWE has been meteoric. He is currently the most popular guy on the roster, and this has put him in some important storylines recently. Last month, he got John Cena's acknowledgment and was inserted into a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Every week, LA Knight seemed to get the better of Reigns with his antics. Although The Tribal Chief was the favorite heading into the match, it looked like Knight could still pull off the impossible.

The main event of Crown Jewel Premium Live Event saw Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. The closing moments of the match saw The Megastar fully in control; however, the numbers game caught him as Solo Sikoa tried to get involved.

This allowed Jimmy Uso to distract Knight, giving the advantage to Reigns. Later in the match, The Megastar hit the BFT and went for the cover, only for Jimmy to place Roman's foot on the rope.

Knight took out Jimmy by slamming him through a table. This allowed Reigns to spear The Megastar through the barricade. He then sent the 41-year-old star into the ring and speared him again for the win.

It looks like Roman Reigns' title reign will continue for now with his win over LA Knight.

