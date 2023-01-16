Roman Reigns honoring WWE Superstar is "life-changing," says wrestling legend

WWE's Paul Heyman had earlier tweeted a promo video, claiming NFL quarterback Brock Purdy was "The Next Big Thing."

However, a fan recently responded to it, raising a question to the Wiseman about whether Brock Purdy is the new "Honorary Uce."

This moniker, of course, is synonymous with Sami Zayn, who was recently seen in the main event of SmackDown, competing in a singles bout against longtime friend-turned-rival Kevin Owens.

The special counsel for The Bloodline responded to the fan and tweeted:

"Let's please NEVER trivialize the enormous life-changing honor YOUR #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns bestowed upon @SamiZayn when he proclaimed Sami #HonoraryUce."

Roman Reigns booked Sami Zayn in a contest against The Prizefighter in the main event of the January 13 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Zayn was inching towards a victory when other Bloodline members interrupted and attacked The Prizefighter, causing a disqualification victory for the latter. The Honorary Uce seemed dismayed by the decision made by The Tribal Chief and hesitantly joined the celebration with his stablemates as the show went off the air.

The "Honorary Uce" is the centerpiece of a major WWE storyline on the road to WrestleMania 39

Both Owens and Zayn have a long storied history with each other, switching from friends to foes on numerous occasions. On the January 13th episode of SmackDown, in the main event, Owens picked up a disqualification victory over Zayn, after The Prizefighter was mercilessly taken out by members of The Bloodline.

The Honorary Uce seemed to be questioning things for the first time. Despite having the win in hand, his stablemates interfered for no reason. Rather than the trust had in him, it seemed rather Zayn was simply used as a pawn in the grand scheme of things.

This storyline has been a slow-burner since the beginning, and chances are that the day Sami starts seeing things differently and takes on the other side, he will break out as one of the biggest stars of the Stamford-based company.

Kevin Owens, on the other hand, has had one agenda for months, and that is to take down The Bloodline. Whilst he did suffer a beatdown at the hands of the latter on SmackDown, all of The Prizefighter's misfortunes could change at the Alamodome.

Kevin Owens could potentially score the biggest victory of his entire career if he can defeat Roman Reigns to end the latter's historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : Do you think Sami Zayn will turn on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble? Yes No 0 votes