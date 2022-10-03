"Boys got hands" - Roman Reigns comments on his impressive mic catch at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns recently commented on his impressive mic catch at this year's SummerSlam.

Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last-Man Standing match in the main event of this year's Biggest Party of the Summer. The match featured a series of highlight-reel moments, most memorable of which being Lesnar using a tractor to lift the ring from one side. It was one of the most novel sights in pro wrestling history.

Another impressive moment on the night came right before the match. When The Beast Incarnate made his entrance, he stood in the lifter of the tractor he would later use. From there, he announced himself to the massive Nashville crowd. After which he threw the mic towards Roman, who effortlessly caught it without flinching.

Days after the show, The Head of the Table appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, where he was asked about the catch, to which he said:

“Boys got hands. I played baseball, I’m right handed, caught with my left. He threw it right to my hand, but I catch good with my hand because of baseball. He threw it right there, I gave him a little wink.” [h/t Fightful]

When asked what he would have done if he had dropped the mic:

“If I drop it, then I’m just the bad guy who dropped it and I’m just not cool in that moment. I’m just staying on him, hoping they’re not shooting that.” Roman Reigns answered. [h/t Fightful]

Reigns went on to win the match after burying Brock under a pile of rubble. The brutal bout was the last time fans saw Lesnar in a WWE ring.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

In the aftermath of that podcast, Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On that week's episode of SmackDown (September 16), Paul made his first appearance in the company since making an impressive singles debut against The Miz at SummerSlam. The social media celebrity confronted Reigns and The Bloodline and challenged for the titles on TV.

Paul and WWE jointly held a press conference the next day (September 17), where the company's Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Triple H announced that Logan Paul will challenge The Tribal Chief for the latter's World Championships at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This will only be Logan's third professional wrestling match. Despite his boxing experience, like taking on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match, the 27-year old will be heading in as a big underdog in his bout against Roman Reigns.

