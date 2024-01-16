Roman Reigns indirectly reacts to The Rock's call-out on Instagram

Roman Reigns has yet to officially comment on The Rock's jab at him on the Day 1 edition of RAW. However, Paul Heyman has shared an Instagram post along with Reigns that seemed to serve as an indirect response to The Great One.

The pro wrestling world went berserk when The Rock asked fans if he should sit at "the head of the table." It instantly led to widespread speculation about WWE's potential plans for The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. The assumption has always been that The Great One is too busy to wrestle and that Cody Rhodes will be the one facing Reigns in a title rematch in Philadelphia.

On Instagram, Paul Heyman shared a fan-made digital art featuring Roman Reigns, Kayla Braxton, and himself. The artwork showed The Head of the Table laughing manically when asked about The Rock's comeback. This was seemingly Reigns' indirect response to the Hollywood megastar calling him out on RAW: Day 1.

You can view the Instagram post below:

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed Universal Title in a Fatal-Four-Way match for the first time ever

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns simply has too much on his plate to address The Rock. The Triple Threat match between LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles to determine his challenger at Royal Rumble 2024 ended in a no-contest due to The Bloodline's interference.

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis was having none of it and told Paul Heyman that the Undisputed Universal Champion would face Knight, Orton, and Styles in a Fatal-Four-Way match at Royal Rumble.

In his historic title run, Reigns has yet to defend his gold in a Fatal-Four-Way match. He faced Daniel Bryan and Edge in the main event of WrestleMania 37 and emerged victorious. Will fans see a new champion being crowned at Royal Rumble? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Heyman's Instagram post? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here