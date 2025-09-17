Roman Reigns indirectly responsible for Becky Lynch joining Seth Rollins' stable, as per Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns seems to be the reason why Becky Lynch is now a member of Seth Rollins' stable on WWE RAW. As per Paul Heyman, Reigns' actions at Clash in Paris forced him to bring Lynch in.

At WWE Clash in Paris 2025, Seth Rollins retained the World Heavyweight title in a Fatal Four-Way match after Lynch interfered and attacked CM Punk. Lynch and Rollins thus formed an alliance after six long years.

On ESPN’s “First Take,” WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman explained how Becky Lynch ended up joining The Vision. Heyman said Lynch joining the group was "Plan B" following Roman Reigns' attack on him. For those unaware, Reigns attacked Heyman earlier in the night after his match against Bronson Reed.

“All right, everything to do with it. I’ll reveal it to you right now. It came together because of me. Would you like to know why? Because Roman Reigns choked my a*s out. That’s why,” Heyman stated. “We had to go to plan B, which was plan Becky. You can’t leave the champ out there all by himself.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Seth Rollins says "the time had come" for him to align with Becky Lynch

Stephen A. Smith also asked Seth Rollins about his on-screen alliance with his real-life wife, Becky Lynch. Here's what he said in response:

“Oh, I mean, look, we are a force behind the scenes at all times, two of the greatest to ever do it in our respective divisions. You know, the time had come. Time had come. It made the most sense. And look, she’s family. She’s got my back I got her back. I don’t know if we’ve been working it up for a long time, but the conversations have been in place for many months leading to the moment.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Andrew @bigtimeEST AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch has the potential to be one of the greatest women’s feuds of all time Hope it gets the time and attention it deserves from creative. #SmackDown

Becky Lynch and Rollins now have a big match ahead of them. The duo will take on AJ Lee and CM Punk in a blockbuster Mixed Tag Team match at the upcoming WWE Wrestlepalooza event.

