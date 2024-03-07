Roman Reigns inducting 58-year-old legend into the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania XL is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Tom Prichard believes Roman Reigns could induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The Stamford-based company recently announced Paul Heyman as the first inductee of this year's Hall of Fame class. The 58-year-old played several roles on screen and behind the camera during his two runs in WWE. Over the past four years, he has been The Wiseman and Special Counsel to The Bloodline's Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

While Prichard suggested that Rob Van Dam inducts Heyman into the Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania XL, he said on the Taking You to School podcast that he could see Reigns inducting his Wiseman.

"[I can see Roman Reigns doing it.] Yeah, I could see that. [They try to stay relevant sometimes with like a newer guy. Like for the Steiners it was Bron Breakker. So, I could see kinda them doing that.] Yeah, I could see them doing that too," he said. [8:07 - 8:21]

Roman Reigns will potentially compete twice at WWE WrestleMania XL

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night Two.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will potentially compete in another match on Night One after his cousin, The Rock, challenged Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a tag team match at The Show of Shows.

If The American Nightmare and his partner win, The Bloodline will be banned from the title bout on Night Two. However, if Rhodes and The Visionary lose, the championship match will be contested under Bloodline rules, meaning interferences will be legal.

Rollins and Rhodes are set to be on SmackDown tomorrow night to confront The Rock and Reigns and give them their "obvious" answer to the challenge. The tag team match was previously teased in the WWE WrestleMania XL trailer.

