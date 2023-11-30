Roman Reigns should be involved in a dream three-way staredown at WrestleMania with Paul Heyman in focus, feels WWE veteran

Former WWE star Bully Ray recently spoke about a WrestleMania moment for the ages with Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk in a three-way staredown.

This week on RAW, Punk cut his first promo on the red brand in nearly 10 years. The Voice of the Voiceless addressed the fans, and claimed that he was back home. He even gave a nod to Paul Heyman, stating that a "wise man" once told him that he needed to leave and come back in order to make a difference.

This week on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray mentioned that with Punk back, there was finally the possibility that CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar could be in the ring at the same time. In fact, he explained that the three stars were arguably the biggest names managed by Paul Heyman in the last 20 years, and their confrontation would be epic.

"I'll tell you what. There is a moment. We talk about WrestleMania moments, but there is a moment that I would love to see play out in a WWE ring one day. I would love to see Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk in a three-way staredown, a-la the good, the bad, and the ugly, with Paul Heyman standing right in the middle of the ring. What a story that is. What a moment that three of the biggest names of the past 20 years, Brock even more, all managed by Paul Heyman." [16:33 - 17:07]

You can watch the full episode here:

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE TV

Despite the major returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton at WWE Survivor Series, Roman Reigns is still arguably the biggest star in WWE.

However, the Tribal Chief was not present for the premium live event this past Saturday night. This made his Crown Jewel encounter against LA Knight the last PLE match for the Leader of The Bloodline this year.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Reigns has any comments about the recent returns since he has some history with both Punk and Orton.

Would you like to see Punk, Reigns, and Lesnar in the same ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes