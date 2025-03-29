Roman Reigns involved in a heated argument after SmackDown went off the air; another WWE star angrily left the arena

Roman Reigns was present on SmackDown this week, where he signed the contract to make his Triple-Threat match official at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, that is not all as the OTC was involved in a heated argument after the show went off the air.

Reigns is set to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple-Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The three men signed the contract for the same on the blue brand last night, where Heyman also revealed that their match will headline one of the nights of The Showcase of The Immortals. This left a bitter taste in Rollins' mouth, as he did not want to see Punk fulfill his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania.

After SmackDown went off the air, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were seen to be involved in a heated argument. The Visionary then left the arena in a huff, while Reigns was also seen saying a few words angrily on his way to the back.

Roman Reigns will main-event his 10th WrestleMania this year

Roman Reigns has firmly established himself as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The OTC has headlined numerous premium live events in his illustrious career. With Reigns set to main-event this year's WrestleMania as well, he will make history as he will become the first star to headline the biggest wrestling event of the year on 10 occasions.

However, The Head of the Table isn't as active inside the squared circle as he used to be in his heyday. Reigns has made very few appearances on WWE programming on the Road to WrestleMania. His appearance on SmackDown was his last advertised appearance before The Showcase of The Immortals. However, he is expected to show up a few more times to build up the Triple-Threat match.

Roman Reigns has competed in just two matches this year. He last donned his wrestling boots at WWE Royal Rumble, where CM Punk eliminated him. This marked the start of the rivalry between him, Punk, and Rollins

