Roman Reigns issues a message on Twitter ahead of his WrestleMania 39 main event 

Roman Reigns has issued a message on Twitter ahead of his title defense on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

He will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event.

Ahead of the match, Reigns took to Twitter to claim that The Bloodline was the greatest main event family in professional wrestling.

"Bloodline. The greatest Main Event family of all time. WrestleMania #TribalChief peacock @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa," wrote Reigns.

Unfortunately, for Reigns, moments after his tweet, The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Jimmy and Jey's loss means that The Bloodline is left with only two championships, courtesy of Reigns' WWE and Universal Titles.

A victory for The Tribal Chief on Night 2 would see him surpass 1000 days as the Universal Champion. However, a defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes could mark the end of one of the greatest world title reigns of all time.

The Head of the Table won the Universal Championship three years ago and has successfully defended it against many top stars. He unified the titles by beating Brock Lesnar at last year's WrestleMania 38 to win the WWE Title.

