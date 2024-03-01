Roman Reigns issues a statement ahead of The Rock's return to WWE on SmackDown

Roman Reigns has taken to social media to send out a message to the fans ahead of The Rock's return to WWE SmackDown.

At Elimination Chamber this past Saturday in Perth, Cody Rhodes challenged The Great One to a singles match after their confrontation at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event several weeks ago. The People's Champion is set to return this week after becoming the latest person to join The Bloodline. He will also respond to The American Nightmare's challenge.

Roman Reigns took to X to share a photo of the group and reminded the WWE Universe not to miss SmackDown, as his cousin The Rock will be on the show.

"The #Bloodline returns. Do not miss it. #SmackDown," wrote Reigns.

Roman Reigns' cousin Lance Anoa'i doesn't think Cody Rhodes will finish the story at WWE WrestleMania 40

At The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will step into the ring again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the second time in a row.

At WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare came very close to winning the title, but The Bloodline cost him the match. Despite that, Cody is still planning to finish his story, as he has the opportunity to rewrite what happened last year.

While many fans are behind him and want it to happen this year, Lance Anoa'i, Roman's cousin, doesn't think it will happen, as he revealed in a recent interview.

"I told you, man, no story is finishing. Everybody's gonna say 'I'm not watching the product no more and Cody deserves it.' Well, yeah, we'll see you the next night on Monday Night RAW."

Before meeting The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows, Cody Rhodes will have to hear what The Rock's response to his challenge will be on SmackDown.

