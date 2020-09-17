Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will team up again in a Samoan Street Fight on WWE SmackDown

After last week's SmackDown main event where Roman Reigns and Jey Uso stood victorious at the end of the show, WWE has confirmed that the cousins will team up again on the upcoming episode of the Blue brand's flagship show.

It will be a rematch from the previous episode's main event, only this time around, Reigns and Uso will face Sheamus and King Corbin in a Samoan Street Fight.

What is WWE's Samoan Street Fight stipulation?

WWE's website doesn't specifically mention how a Samoan Street Fight will be different from a normal Street Fight. Perhaps the match is being advertised that way due to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's shared Samoan heritage.

On the other hand, WWE might have kept the exact details of this stipulation a surprise so that everyone can tune in to SmackDown on Friday night to find out what exactly the buzz is all about.

Last time, Roman Reigns didn't show up to the main event until Jey Uso almost reached his own breaking point against Sheamus and King Corbin. Reigns entered the scene towards the very end. The Big Dog tagged himself in and speared Sheamus to steal the victory from his own cousin.

Jey Uso didn't look upset, but The Tribal Chief's expressions clearly indicated that he wasn't too pleased when the former held the Universal title with him to celebrate their joint victory.

Can Sheamus and King Corbin take advantage of the aforementioned stipulation, or will Roman Reigns and Jey Uso prove their dominance as a unit once again?

Tune in to WWE SmackDown this Friday to find out.