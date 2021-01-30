Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens to meet in a "War of Words" on WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will meet on Friday Night SmackDown in a "War of Words".

The foes will sit down with Michael Cole to hype up with their Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble this Sunday. Reigns and Owens are two of the best talkers in the business, so the WWE Universe is in for a treat when they meet on the microphone.

Tensions are running high between the "Big Dog" and "The Prizefighter" therefore the chances of the "War of Words" turning into a war of fists his highly likely.

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owen will fight at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Universal Championship

#WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns will defend his Universal title for the third time against @FightOwensFight at the Royal Rumble.https://t.co/JpHhqMUxRp — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 23, 2021

"The Tribal Chief" and Owens have been intertwined in a bitter rivalry for months, having clashed in two brutal and unforgiving matches thus far.

The first was at TLC in December and featured a chaotic feast of beautiful violence and destruction. The second was a steel cage match that saw further brutality and punishment.

The "Head of the Table" emerged victorious with Jey Uso's assistance on both occasions, meaning Owens was far from finished with the "Bloodline". He challenged Uso to a match earlier this month, which resulted in Reigns and Uso destroying Owens by throwing him from the bleachers of the ThunderDome to the tables below.

With Owens seemingly out of the picture, Reigns turned his attention to Adam Pearce, who he accused of disobedience and plotting against him. Reigns forced Pearce into competing in the gauntlet match to become the No.1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

For a full week, the Reigns vs Pearce match was the talk of the wrestling world, but there was to be a huge swerve on the horizon. Reigns thought he had Pearce caught in a match in which he could inflict ultimate punishment on the former NWA Champion, but a feigned injury and clause in the contract gives Kevin Owens another chance to become WWE Universal Champion for the second time on Sunday in their Last Man Standing match.

What do you make of the "War of Words"? Who is coming out of SmackDown with the momentum heading into the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments below.