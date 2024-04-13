Roman Reigns kicked out as The Tribal Chief, according to Bloodline member; Paul Heyman left emotional

Roman Reigns lost his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, and it appears that as a result, he's found himself kicked out of The Bloodline. There's a new Tribal Chief in WWE, according to the newest Bloodline member.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Jimmy Uso was kicked out of the faction when Solo Sikoa introduced the newest member of The Bloodline to the fans. Tama Tonga appeared and made his entry by attacking Jimmy from behind. With a steel chair wrapped around his neck, Sikoa hit him with the running hip attack in the corner, leaving him lying, and no longer a part of the group.

Sikoa stopped Heyman from calling Reigns as well and then headed to the back with him and Tama Tonga. However, things were not done for the night.

Backstage, Heyman was interviewed about what had just happened in The Bloodline, but before he could answer, he was stopped. Tama appeared and told him, inches away from his face, "By orders of the Tribal Chief." The order had come from Solo Sikoa and not Reigns, who was also present.

This finally just confirmed that Sikoa has replaced Reigns in his absence as the Tribal Chief.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what Roman Reigns will have to say about this. Heyman was left looking very emotional about the entire upheaval.

Roman Reigns has started his process of returning once again

While Roman Reigns was not present on this week's episode of SmackDown, after his loss, the star already made it clear that he's going to return and he's preparing for that.

He put out a post about how the mourning was done and now it was Day 1 again for him to begin his return prep.

Expand Tweet

The star looks extremely determined.

Given everything that happened on SmackDown, he likely won't be too happy and Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga might face his ire as a result.

