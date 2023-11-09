Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Nia Jax, and others react to major WWE announcement

Several superstars have shared their reactions to a big WWE announcement on Twitter.

Elimination Chamber 2024 is set to emanate from Perth, Australia, on February 24, 2024. The event will take place inside the Optus Stadium, which has a capacity of over 60,000.

Mere minutes ago, WWE announced the availability of presale tickets for the mega event. The tweet received a massive response from fans and several top superstars.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: [WATCH] WWE star collapses in front of Rhea Ripley at live event

Rhea Ripley will headline WWE Elimination Chamber, as per reports

As per 7 News Adelaide, Rhea Ripley will headline the Elimination Chamber 2024 event in Perth, Australia.

Here's what they reported:

“EXCLUSIVE: A South Aussie wrestler will headline the WWE’s first main event in Australia since 2018 in front of 60,000 fans in Perth. It is a stark contrast to women’s world champion Rhea Ripley's humble beginnings in Adelaide seven years ago. @robcornthwaite #7NEWS”

The Nightmare recently had a chat with 7 News Adelaide and shared her thoughts on getting to wrestle in front of her family and her countrymen. Check out her comments below:

“I’m so excited, I’m so, so excited and to be able to go over there and to be announced from Adelaide, South Australia, I can’t wait to hear the reaction and just feel the electricity coming from the crowd. I don’t know how many I’ll be allowed to have, but I’d like to have at least 100. Just putting it out there please. My family’s very big.” [H/T Khel Now]

Fans are excited about the Elimination Chamber 2024 event as a long list of top names is set to be featured on the card. Only time will tell if Mami gets to headline the massive show in her home country.

Are you excited for the Elimination Chamber 2024 event? Sound off in the comments section below.