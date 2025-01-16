Roman Reigns labelled "the LeBron James" of WWE by Judgment Day member; message sent

The OTC Roman Reigns reclaimed the Ula Fala after a massive victory against Solo Sikoa on the WWE RAW premiere on Netflix. Following the match, The Rock came out to acknowledge him and presented the Ula Fala to The Tribal Chief. Recently, Judgment Day member Carlito sent a message to the former Undisputed WWE Champion, calling him "the LeBron James of WWE."

Roman Reigns has been on the top of the mountain since his return back at SummerSlam 2020. His story alongside Paul Heyman and the Bloodline has broken numerous records, with alost every storyline in the current era revolving around his dominance.

Recently, multiple WWE Superstars predicted the cover star of WWE 2k25. Former United States Champion Carlito named Roman Reigns as the potential cover star, calling him the LeBron James of WWE. Further, he claimed himself to be the Michael Jordan of the company.

"I would say Roman Reigns, cuz he's like LeBron James of the WWE. Carlito being the Michael Jordan, of course," stated the Judgment Day member.

Roman Reigns is set to enter the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match

Last week's SmackDown made headlines around the world, with the end of the era of Solo Sikoa as the Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman came out to address the OTC's victory on RAW, and announced that his next goal was to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship.

With that in mind, Heyman announced Reigns' entry in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, which ended up being a massive game changer for the premium live event. This would mark the first time the OTC enters the Men's Royal Rumble match since 2020.

Along with Reigns, several massive names including John Cena, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk are also set to enter the match. With the field stacked with just a few superstars announced, the anticipation among fans for the upcoming premium live event is at an all-time high. Time will tell what more WWE has in store for Royal Rumble 2025.

