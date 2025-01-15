“What if Brock Lesnar returns?” - WWE analyst weighs in on the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match; feels the match could be the “most loaded“ in history

WWE Superstars have started declaring themselves for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, and the battlefield seems stacked already. With numerous top names confirmed for the showdown, WWE analyst Sam Roberts feels that the match could turn out to be the "most loaded" one in the history of the company.

Roman Reigns, John Cena, and CM Punk were the first three names to confirm their entry in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match. Further, during the latest edition of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins also declared their names for the career-altering match.

During a recent edition of the NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts addressed the names confirmed so far for the Royal Rumble match. With the possibility of numerous legends and stars surprising fans with their entrance, the anticipation seems to be at an all-time high. The analyst also mentioned the possibility of Brock Lesnar returning and entering the mega-match, which could turn out to be "insane."

“John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns - all in the Royal Rumble this year. And with three people announced for the 2025 Royal Rumble, we've already got to start having the conversation: Is this going to be the most loaded Royal Rumble match in the history of this thing? Right? Because just look at what's on the roster. Aside from those three, who else could you have? Drew McIntyre. Seth Rollins. Jey Uso at this point, right? I doubt Gunther will be in there. Logan Paul? (...) What if Brock Lesnar returns? I mean, it is insane,” stated Sam Roberts. [57:53 onwards]

Massive Ladder Match has been confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Apart from the ever-entertaining Royal Rumble matches, WWE has already confirmed a massive Ladder Match for the premium live event. The headline-making story between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens has come a long way over the past few months.

After Owens delivered a Package Piledriver to Rhodes on Saturday Night's Main Event, both men are set to lock horns in a Ladder Match with the Undisputed WWE Championship and the Winged Eagle Title hanging above the ring. With the spotlight trained on this feud on the blue brand, time will tell what the Stamford-based company has in store for both men.

Please credit the NotSam Wrestling podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

