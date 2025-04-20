Roman Reigns lashes out at Paul Heyman mid-match at WrestleMania 41; Michael Cole doesn't hold back on the blame

Roman Reigns lashed out at Paul Heyman during WrestleMania 41. Michael Cole also blamed The Wiseman.

Ad

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins have been feuding since Royal Rumble when The Visionary attacked both men, even laying out Reigns. The OTC returned several weeks later to get his revenge on both men, setting up their match at WrestleMania 41. In the build-up to the match, Punk called for Paul Heyman to give him the favor he was owed. He asked The Wiseman to be in his corner at 'Mania, and he obliged, much to the Tribal Chief's disappointment.

Ad

Trending

During his WrestleMania 41 entrance, CM Punk came in with Paul Heyman, while Reigns entered alone for the first time in years. As the OTC removed his ula fala, he stared intensely at Heyman. Later in the match, Reigns lashed out at his Wiseman about the favor. He then sent Punk into the ring and locked in the guillotine choke. Even Michael Cole blamed Heyman for what was happening to Punk and for Reigns' anger.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Roman Reigns will be able to control his temper and defeat both CM Punk and Seth Rollins tonight at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More