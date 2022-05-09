×
Create
Notifications

Roman Reigns leads The Bloodline to victory at WrestleMania Backlash 

Reigns and The Usos stand tall at WrestleMania Backlash
Reigns and The Usos stand tall at WrestleMania Backlash
Liam Power
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 09, 2022 09:01 AM IST
News

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has led The Bloodline to victory in the main event at WrestleMania Backlash.

Roman Reigns and his partners, The Usos, took on the team of Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro at the premium live event. The match was initially supposed to be a tag team bout between Riddle & Orton and Jimmy & Jey Uso to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

However, plans changed when Roman Reigns interfered during the contract signing between the two teams. Drew McIntyre stepped up alongside RK-Bro, turning the match into a six-man affair.

After some trash talk from Heyman earlier in the day, McIntyre and RK-Bro came out ready to fight. The match went back and forth and had some good crowd investment, with several false finishes keeping fans guessing.

At one point in the match, The Scottish Warrior challenged Reigns to enter the ring and fight him. The Tribal Chief tagged himself in but then immediately tagged himself out, much to the disappointment of the fans in presence.

What a battle! 🤯#TheBloodline reigns supreme at #WMBacklash!@WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle https://t.co/gMogmZp7xP

The conclusion of the match saw a flurry of offense from Matt Riddle as he nearly scored the win for the babyface team. But the Original Bro found himself down for the three-count after eating a spear from The Tribal Chief. The Bloodline walked out of the main event victorious.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you think of the WrestleMania Backlash main event? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी