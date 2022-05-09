Roman Reigns leads The Bloodline to victory at WrestleMania Backlash 

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has led The Bloodline to victory in the main event at WrestleMania Backlash.

Roman Reigns and his partners, The Usos, took on the team of Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro at the premium live event. The match was initially supposed to be a tag team bout between Riddle & Orton and Jimmy & Jey Uso to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

However, plans changed when Roman Reigns interfered during the contract signing between the two teams. Drew McIntyre stepped up alongside RK-Bro, turning the match into a six-man affair.

After some trash talk from Heyman earlier in the day, McIntyre and RK-Bro came out ready to fight. The match went back and forth and had some good crowd investment, with several false finishes keeping fans guessing.

At one point in the match, The Scottish Warrior challenged Reigns to enter the ring and fight him. The Tribal Chief tagged himself in but then immediately tagged himself out, much to the disappointment of the fans in presence.

The conclusion of the match saw a flurry of offense from Matt Riddle as he nearly scored the win for the babyface team. But the Original Bro found himself down for the three-count after eating a spear from The Tribal Chief. The Bloodline walked out of the main event victorious.

What did you think of the WrestleMania Backlash main event? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

