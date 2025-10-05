Roman Reigns leaving WWE poses a major problem, says veteran (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns recently made his return to WWE, prompting much buzz in the active scene. While his comeback is certainly a welcome addition to the company, stars like him leaving at times is cause for concern, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

The OTC is considered to be one of the foremost names in the Stamford-based promotion today. Nevertheless, like many other major stars he has been out of the picture for lengthy periods at times. While Apter believes there is nothing wrong with that, his absence does create a rather significant void in the active scene due to the lack of other similarly big names.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated:

"Because of the days of the Territories I am used to them leaving and coming back. But when they leave, they need to have someone of equal star power to take their place to draw people. And a lot of times that is not happening. A lot of times the shows get unfortunately a little too bland because they just don't have that superstar on that particular show, whether it be RAW or SmackDown. That super talent might be missing on that show."

Roman Reigns will be facing Seth Rollins soon in WWE, says Bill Apter

According to Bill Apter, the OTC is gearing up to have a showdown with Seth Rollins down the line in WWE.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said:

"Well obviously he's gonna be back with Jimmy Uso, who if you watched RAW, people out there if you watched RAW, you see that he didn't, he really didn't warm up to Jey Uso much at all because Jey and Jimmy have been on the wrong side of each other. So I think he is gonna try and make peace between uh, Jimmy and Jey and they're gonna go against the Brons most likely and Seth Rollins. I think that's where this is going." (1:29 onwards)

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Roman in WWE.

