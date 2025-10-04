Roman Reigns set to resolve major rivalry and face 16-time WWE champion, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns recently made his return to WWE on RAW, immediately sending ripples in the pro-wrestling community. While his future is not yet determined, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks Reigns will soon be facing one of the most succesful champions in the company's history.
The champion being talked about is Seth Rollins, who currently holds the World Heavyweight Title. Apart from that, he has won a total of 16 belts in the Stamford-based promotion. When it comes to star power, the Visionary certainly makes for a credible opponent against the OTC.
Speaking about the potential matchup on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:
"Well obviously he's gonna be back with Jimmy Uso, who if you watched RAW, people out there if you watched RAW, you see that he didn't, he really didn't warm up to Jey Uso much at all because Jey and Jimmy have been on the wrong side of each other. So I think he is gonna try and make peace between uh, Jimmy and Jey and they're gonna go against the Brons most likely and Seth Rollins. I think that's where this is going."
RAW Recap host Sam Roberts thinks Roman Reigns is about to choose his WWE successor
According to Sam Roberts, the OTC might be looking to pass the torch on to Jey Uso in WWE.
Speaking on NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam stated:
"For the first time in the whole run of this character, it would appear based on SummerSlam, based on the buildup, and based on Clash in Paris, the Monday before Clash in Paris, and based on last night that for the first time, Roman sees somebody that can fill his shoes. And I’m not talking about the guy who steals his shoes, Bronson Reed. That’s not the guy. He stole those shoes. He can’t fill those shoes. He stole them. I’m talking about Jey Uso," said Sam Roberts. (H/T - TJRWrestling)
As of now, it remains to be seen what Roman Reigns plans to do in WWE.
