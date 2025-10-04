"Roman sees somebody that can fill his shoes" - Roman Reigns has picked huge star as his successor in WWE, says wrestling host

Roman Reigns' actions upon his WWE return this week have got the fans buzzing as he embraced Jey Uso but curiously ignored his brother Jimmy Uso. RAW Recap host Sam Roberts has speculated that Reigns might have picked The Yeet Man as his successor, as he has slowed down on his career of late.

The Original Tribal Chief showed up in the closing moments of RAW to attack The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who had launched a vicious post-match attack after losing to The Usos. Roman Reigns made quick work of the two and then went on to hype Jey Uso while Jimmy looked on from a distance.

Speaking on his NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts discussed that now that Reigns doesn't work a full-time schedule anymore, he might be looking to pass the torch to someone who could succeed him. Roberts stated that, going by the events on RAW, Roman Reigns could be looking at Jey Uso as the ideal candidate.

"For the first time in the whole run of this character, it would appear based on SummerSlam, based on the buildup, and based on Clash in Paris, the Monday before Clash in Paris, and based on last night that for the first time, Roman sees somebody that can fill his shoes. And I’m not talking about the guy who steals his shoes, Bronson Reed. That’s not the guy. He stole those shoes. He can’t fill those shoes. He stole them. I’m talking about Jey Uso," said Sam Roberts. (H/T - TJRWrestling)

Why did Roman Reigns ignore Jimmy Uso?

Elsewhere in the podcast, Sam Roberts explained that Reigns might have snubbed Jimmy Uso this week as he views him as a weak link. The RAW Recap host added that The Original Tribal Chief could be looking to sideline Jimmy and team up with Jey Uso himself to take on The Vision on Monday Nights.

"What is the difference here? I think Roman Reigns is jumping in to save Jey because he doesn’t think Jimmy can do it. Roman and Jey can beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Jimmy and Jey apparently cannot. What’s the difference? Jimmy Uso. And I think that is what we’re looking at. That’s what you’re going to see.”

With Crown Jewel 2025 just around the corner, it'll be interesting to see if we get to see Reigns and Jey team up against The Vision at the premium live event.

