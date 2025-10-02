Roman Reigns ignored Jimmy Uso for one big reason on WWE RAW, according to popular personality 

One of the most talked-about moments from this week's episode of WWE RAW saw Roman Reigns snubbing Jimmy Uso and instead embracing only Jey Uso upon his return. Sam Roberts believes this might be a result of The Original Tribal Chief no longer trusting Jimmy and considering him a weak link among the three.

Reigns made his return for the umpteenth time by saving Jey and Jimmy from a post-match assault by The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. After dealing with the two, Roman Reigns came up to Jey and hyped him up. However, what stuck out was Reigns ignoring Jimmy Uso, who looked on from a distance.

Many fans have been speculating that this could be the beginning of a heel turn from Jimmy. Addressing the same on his NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts stated that Roman Reigns might have lost his faith in Jimmy Uso over the last few weeks. The RAW Recap host added that Reigns could now take matters into his hands by teaming up with Jey Uso and sidelining Jimmy.

"What is the difference here? I think Roman Reigns is jumping in to save Jey because he doesn’t think Jimmy can do it. Roman and Jey can beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Jimmy and Jey apparently cannot. What’s the difference? Jimmy Uso. And I think that is what we’re looking at. That’s what you’re going to see.” (H/T - ITR Wrestling)

Check out the video below:

Bully Ray wants Jimmy Uso to be elevated to the same level as his brother Jey

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke about his desire to see the turmoil between Bloodline result in Jimmy's elevation in WWE. Ray feels that the 40-year-old star deserved to succeed the way his brother Jey Uso did.

"What I want to see is Jimmy [Uso] getting the same opportunities. I want to see Jimmy be put into the story now as the star and not a co-star. I want to see Jimmy flourish and thrive the same way Jey [Uso] has," Dudley said.

Jimmy has been subtly hinting at internal strife within the family on social media, which has only further intensified rumors of him possibly walking out on them.

