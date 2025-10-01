Jimmy Uso subtly confirms his future after Roman Reigns ignores him on WWE RAW 

Jimmy Uso might have dropped a major hint at what's in store for him after Roman Reigns curiously ignored him on WWE RAW by only hyping up Jey Uso. Jimmy has now shared a couple of cryptic stories on Instagram, hinting that he and his brother, Jey, might be pitted against each other down the line.The Tribal Chief returned to RAW after a few weeks of absence to take out The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker after they began a post-match assault following their loss to The Usos. The most surprising thing about the angle was how Reigns snubbed Jimmy Uso and only embraced and hyped up Jey Uso.Jimmy stood at a distance from the two with slight displeasure evident on his face. Since then, fans have been wondering if this could mean Jimmy going his own way. He has now further fueled these rumors with his recent Instagram activity.A few hours ago, Jimmy Uso shared a picture of himself and Jey Uso in two separate stories, which, when viewed back-to-back, appeared to show the two were pitted against each other. Check out the former Bloodline member's story below:Screengrab of Jimmy's storiesVince Russo is unhappy about how Roman Reigns returned to WWESpeaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't hold back before blasting WWE for booking Reigns' return just for a cheap pop. Russo feels the angle accomplished nothing and instead robbed The Vision of their credibility as they not only lost to The Usos but were also beaten down after the match.&quot;On top of all that, you're going to bring him in for the pop, and you're going to completely take all the heat, any steam you had on the heels whatsoever. We're going to beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and The Usos beat them, and now the heels have absolutely no heat. So, what did you do, bro? You satisfied the pop for the marks, and now you've totally again, okay, now let's start all over with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Let's go through six weeks of tsunamis to get the heat back. The booking is so horrible and clueless, and cringe,&quot; Russo said.It remains to be seen what the company has in store now, as the events on WWE RAW have certainly got the fans buzzing about The Usos and Reigns' future.