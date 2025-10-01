Roman Reigns must reunite The Bloodline to turn 8-time champion into a megastar in WWE, says wrestling veteran

Roman Reigns elevated WWE to new heights when he became The Tribal Chief and started The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, Bubba Ray Dudley thinks the group should reunite under Reigns' leadership and elevate Jimmy Uso to the next level.

Jimmy Uso has made significant contributions to The Bloodline as a performer. Most of the time, he shielded the members from his faction and faced pinfalls and finishers throughout the storyline. However, he got the opportunity to start his singles journey, but it came to an end after WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley wants The Bloodline to reunite. Still, he wants the spotlight to be on Jimmy Uso, and the storyline should elevate him to a similar megastar status in the Stamford-based promotion as Jey Uso or even close to Roman Reigns.

"What I want to see is Jimmy [Uso] getting the same opportunities. I want to see Jimmy be put into the story now as the star and not a co-star. I want to see Jimmy flourish and thrive the same way Jey [Uso] has," Dudley said.

Roman Reigns returned to save The Usos on WWE RAW

Clash in Paris didn't go the way Roman Reigns expected, as Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker brutally attacked him after Reigns got a win over Reed in the opening contest. The attack continued following the match, and Reigns was written off television for a while.

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Reed and Breakker had a Tornado Tag Team match against The Usos. In the match's final moments, Roman Reigns made a surprise return to the Stamford-based promotion and assisted his cousins.

After Jimmy and Jey won the match, Reigns was seen advising Main Event Jey. Meanwhile, Big Jim was in the background, seemingly not agreeing with all of Reigns' opinions.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

