Roman Reigns is likely to remain champion after WrestleMania XL, WWE legend believes

Kevin Nash recently explained why he thinks WWE will extend Roman Reigns' world title reign beyond WrestleMania XL.

Reigns has been a world champion since winning the WWE Universal Championship on August 30, 2020. If he keeps his current title until September 13, The Tribal Chief will surpass Hulk Hogan's WWE Championship reign of 1,474 days between 1984 and 1988.

Nash discussed Reigns' storyline with Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast. The two-time Hall of Famer speculated that WWE might want the Bloodline leader to overtake Hogan's reign:

"They're going to want for Roman to be, of the modern generation, the longest champion," Nash said. "I think they wanna erase the Hogan era. I just think they do, and I think they wanna start basically clean from that era. If you ever are going to do that, you're about 200 days away from it right now." [48:55 – 49:33]

If Nash's theory is correct, Reigns would have to retain his title against Rhodes at WrestleMania for the second year in a row.

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania XL saga

On January 27, Cody Rhodes outlasted 29 other superstars to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare initially appeared to select Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania XL opponent before hinting that he could face Seth Rollins instead.

After fans began a viral #WeWantCody trend on X, Rhodes confirmed at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event that he will face Reigns. The press conference created worldwide news after WWE icon The Rock slapped Rhodes, turning heel for the first time in 21 years in the process.

It is currently unclear whether the much-anticipated match will take place on the first or second night of WrestleMania XL on April 6-7.

Do you think Roman Reigns will beat Cody Rhodes? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Kliq This and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE