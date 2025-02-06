Roman Reigns is no longer part of the WWE locker room; admits heartbreaking reality

Roman Reigns has admitted to a heartbreaking reality for himself in WWE. He's no longer part of the locker room.

Reigns had one of the best runs in history over the last five years, where he held the WWE title for almost four years. Now that he's back after having lost his title, he's had to battle for his title as the Tribal Chief and has gone after the top title only to lose his chance in the Royal Rumble. Now, the star's seriously injured and may be out for the foreseeable future.

However, before the Rumble, talking to No Contest Wrestling, Roman Reigns admitted a big regret he had was not being in the locker room with the rest of the stars anymore. He said that he missed having that bond with the rest of the stars but he had to pick between being a superstar or one of the boys, and he had chosen business. He added that, with the exception of his family, he missed being among the stars and being the locker room leader to guide the different stars.

"I miss being in the locker room. I miss the camaraderie, that bond with the boys, but I had to grow up. It was time to pick either be a superstar or be one of the boys. I picked business. But, yeah, I miss being in there, being able to guide those guys, not just the family, but the whole locker room and be one of those leaders." (24:25 – 24:50)

Roman Reigns is currently out of action after the Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns suffered quite an injury after he was eliminated from the Royal Rumble. He was eliminated along with Seth Rollins, and the latter, quite furious, went on to hit two stomps on the back of Reigns' head on the outside, including one on the steel steps. WWE announced that he was going to be out of action for the foreseeable future at this time.

The next few weeks will indicate if the star will return soon before WrestleMania.

It remains to be seen if the star can ever have that role in the locker room again before he ends his time in WWE.

