Roman Reigns loses after WWE SmackDown went off-air; unlikely name joins Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns was in action after tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air, following his attack on Seth Rollins at the end of the show. The two rivals were on opposite sides of a dark six-man tag team match.

The main event of SmackDown saw Rollins' team with Kevin Owens to defeat The Usos by disqualification due to The Tribal Chief hitting a Superman Punch on his former Shield brother.

Once the show ended, The Bloodline attacked the two RAW stars before Big E made the save. This led to the former WWE Champion teaming with Rollins and Owens against Reigns and The Usos, following some back-and-forth as described by Twitter user Austin Marr.

Austin Marr @AustinMarrMMA Smackdown dark results was Bloodline attacked Rollins & KO, Big E made the save, challenged them to a 6 man tag match, Roman declined, KO said “Roman used to be big dog but now he’s a little bitch” they started fighting and match started. Big E, Seth and KO won. @davemeltzerWON Smackdown dark results was Bloodline attacked Rollins & KO, Big E made the save, challenged them to a 6 man tag match, Roman declined, KO said “Roman used to be big dog but now he’s a little bitch” they started fighting and match started. Big E, Seth and KO won. @davemeltzerWON

Roman Reigns was left laying with a Curb Stomp, as Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens defeated The Bloodline to send the fans home happy. One of The Usos most likely took the fall, based on WWE's strong presentation of the Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns celebrated 508 days as Universal Champion on WWE SmackDown

SmackDown started with The Usos bringing out Roman Reigns, who has broken Brock Lesnar's record to become the longest-reigning Universal Champion in history. Seth Rollins then proceeded to interrupt him.

The title challenger name-dropped Jon Moxley, referring to him as "Mox", during the segment, possibly as a nod to the current AEW star who returned this week after overcoming addiction. This eventually led to the aforementioned tag team match being booked.

After Rollins and Kevin Owens won by disqualification, The Usos were barred from ringside for Reigns' Universal Title defense at the Royal Rumble. Had the SmackDown Tag Team Champions won, the match would have been called off entirely.

The sixth member of the post-show dark match, Big E, showed up to accompany Kofi Kingston as he triumphed over Madcap Moss. He could win the Men's Royal Rumble Match next Saturday. If he does, the former WWE Champion could face Rollins or Reigns at WrestleMania.

Do you think Roman Reigns will lose the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble? Leave your predictions in the comments section below.

