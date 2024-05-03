Roman Reigns lost major advantage at WrestleMania, says WWE legend; it changed everything for him

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke about the fall of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

The Tribal Chief's historic 1316-day title reign came to an end at The Show of Shows this year. Cody Rhodes defeated Roman in a Bloodline Rules match on Night Two of 'Mania. The odds were stacked against The American Nightmare, but he prevailed over his opponent and finished his story.

On a recent episode of Kliq THIS, Kevin Nash said that Roman Reigns and The Bloodline should have retained some advantage on Night Two after winning the tag team match that earlier night. He detailed that the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes involved several run-ins with very little substance. Nash said he was glad Stone Cold Steve Austin didn't show up because he would have been one of many.

Despite winning the "advantage", the Hall of Famer felt that it was actually more of a disadvantage for Reigns.

"What happened at WrestleMania 40 as a finish? They won the tag match, they should've gotten some kind of advantage. There was no advantage. There was run-ins galore by a bunch of Hall of Fame legends. Thank God Steve didn't show up. Oh my God! Only thing left was for Hulk to come down and drop a leg on somebody." [From 1:30 - 2:00]

Roman Reigns withdrew from the WWE Draft

WWE recently shuffled its roster with the Draft. The Draft Night kicked off on SmackDown this past week and continued on RAW. The top superstars from the rosters were drafted on different brands throughout the two nights.

However, Roman Reigns was not part of the proceedings. Paul Heyman informed the fans on SmackDown that Roman had voluntarily withdrawn himself from the draft. Later, Solo Sikoa caught up with The Wiseman and told him to ensure The Bloodline was drafted. This led to the faction being picked for the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see what storyline awaits Roman once he returns to WWE.

