Last Friday, on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns gave a controversial promo in which he made fun of the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Reigns also claimed The Visionary's title was the number two championship while he held the number one.

The Tribal Chief was later confronted by the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, who informed him that he would not challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 and seemingly gave his spot to The Rock.

Recently, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan pointed out a mistake made by Roman Reigns during his promo on WWE SmackDown. During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan pointed out that although the promo was funny, Reigns should not have belittled Rollins and his title.

"By the way, can I just give a shoutout to Roman Reigns for a hilarious promo? He completely dumped all over Seth Rollins in a hilarious fashion. But let me just stop for a second and remind folks you can still say everything he said and be funny the way he was, and he was, he was great in that ring as far on the mic goes. However, he still dumped on the other title, all right? And that title has not been around long enough for him to do that," he said.

The veteran added:

"Quite frankly, I'm surprised WWE let him do that. I don't know if he has free reign to do that. Maybe he does. I don't know. But booking 101 says you don't dump on your title belts, especially if you know later in that promo you're gonna completely dump on Cody and pi*s all the fans off that came along on his journey here and essentially make us think he's now gonna go after that secondary title that Roman just dumped all over." [From 12:11 to 12:59]

Matt Morgan is a former WWE star, he was part of the company from 2002 to 2005. Following his release, Morgan competed in multiple promotions worldwide, he is best remembered for his run with TNA from 2007 to 2013.

Roman Reigns will reportedly face The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 40

Following Cody Rhodes' bombshell announcement on SmackDown, The Rock surprisingly returned to the blue brand to confront Roman Reigns.

The Great One and The Tribal Chief stood face-to-face for a few minutes, seemingly confirming rumors suggesting they would square off at WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, reports claimed The American Nightmare will now square off against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Show of Shows. The two superstars had a confrontation last Monday on RAW, during which The Visionary urged Rhodes to challenge him for his title instead of going after Reigns' championship.

The Rock versus Roman Reigns would be one of the biggest matches in WrestleMania history. However, many fans seem unhappy with the company's decision to have The Brahma Bull square off against The Tribal Chief instead of Rhodes.

