WWE SmackDown ended on a shocking note as The Rock seemingly replaced Cody Rhodes as Roman Reigns' challenger at WrestleMania 40. A new report has provided some details on what's next for The American Nightmare after the recent turn of events.

Cody Rhodes once again stood across the ring from Roman Reigns on SmackDown after coming up short against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. The Royal Rumble winner stated that he intends to take everything away from Reigns but won't be doing so at WrestleMania. Cody then introduced The Rock who came face-to-face with his cousin for the first time since the latter turned heel.

Many have been wondering what's next for The American Nightmare after he gave his WrestleMania spot to The Brahma Bull. According to PWInsider, Cody could end up locking horns with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

Seth Rollins had a few words for the former AEW star on RAW this week. The Visionary urged Rhodes to pick him as his WrestleMania opponent as the World Heavyweight Championship is the top prize in WWE.

WWE veteran believes Seth Rollins is a viable opponent for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes was quick to declare his intentions to go after Roman Reigns upon winning the Men's 2024 Royal Rumble match. However, Seth Rollins tried to change the American Nightmare's mind this past Monday.

While many believe that Rhodes should defeat The Tribal Chief to 'finish his story,' Bully Ray stated that the story was always about becoming a world champion and not beating Reigns. The WWE veteran added that Seth's World Heavyweight Championship is the best representation of Dusty Rhodes and thus Cody Rhodes should choose The Visionary.

"Cody's story, once again, is about becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. The championship that Seth wears around his waist is the best representation of what his father [Dusty Rhodes] would have been chasing. I keep going back to the same stuff. I believe we've gotten so far away from what the actual story is," Ray retorted.

He continued:

"'Finish the story' – what's the story about? The story is about his father not being able to truly win the championship because he won by disqualification or countout or whatever. That's the story. The story is not about Roman Reigns." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from each other. The duo faced off on numerous occasions in the past with their last televised match coming back in 2022.

