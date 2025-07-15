Roman Reigns makes big promise after blockbuster WWE RAW return

Roman Reigns has made a bold comment on his official X/Twitter handle following his big return on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The veteran made his return on RAW and attacked Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

On RAW, the main event was a No. 1 contender's Gauntlet match for the World Heavyweight Title. In the end, CM Punk hit a GTS on Bron Breakker and picked up the big win. The villains launched a beatdown on Punk after the match, but were interrupted by Reigns' unexpected return.

After fending off Breakker and Reed, Roman Reigns stood tall with Punk and Jey Uso as RAW went off-air. Reigns has now made a big promise following his epic return. Check it out below:

"More receipts to come! Good to be back. #WWERaw."

Reigns wants nothing but to get his hands on Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. At WrestleMania 41 Night One, Heyman left him shocked when he betrayed him and joined Rollins. Bron Breakker later attacked Reigns on RAW and was revealed as Rollins and Heyman's ally. Reigns has finally made his return after spending months away from WWE TV and won't stop until he decimates Rollins' entire faction.

