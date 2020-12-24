Roman Reigns makes a bold claim about himself and takes a shot at WWE's SLAMMY Awards 

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been on a roll ever since making his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. Arguably the biggest and most popular WWE Superstar on the roster right now, Roman Reigns' work as a heel has been highly praised by fans and critiques.

Tonight, WWE held their SLAMMY Awards for 2020. Surprisingly, Roman Reigns did not win any award, even after being nominated for several categories. Replying to a fan's tweet about why he did not win any SLAMMYs, Roman Reigns took a shot at the awards, calling them participation awards. The Tribal Chief also went on to claim himself to be the most decorated Superstar in the business.

When you’re are the highest paid/most decorated Superstar in the business. You don’t need participation awards.

Roman Reigns was nominated for multiple WWE 2020 SLAMMY Awards categories

WWE 2020 SLAMMY Awards saw Roman Reigns get nominated for Male Superstar of the Year, Overall Superstar of the Year, Match of the Year (twice), Moment of the Year, and Return of the Year. However, he failed to win in any of the categories. It was WWE Champion Drew McIntyre who grabbed the awards for Male Superstar of the Year and Overall Superstar of the Year.

2x @WWE Champion, 2020 Royal Rumble winner, and 2x 2020 #Slammy Award Winner.



From turning heel and aligning himself with Paul Heyman to winning the Universal Championship just a week after his return, the new version of Roman Reigns hit the perfect sweet spot with the fans. His recent rivalries against Jey Uso and Kevin Owens have been some of the best ones in recent WWE memory.

