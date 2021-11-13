Roman Reigns makes a bold claim after taking the crown on WWE SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ended this week's episode of SmackDown with a big twist when he took King Woods' crown after the main event. Despite losing for the first time in almost a year, The Tribal Chief boldly declared himself and his cousins as Kings on social media.

Reigns tweeted a picture of The Bloodline and the caption that read "We the Kings."

Earlier in the show, Roman Reigns allowed Paul Heyman to raise the stakes of his match against King Woods. The Wiseman revealed that the loser of their match would 'bend the knee' and even assured that if Reigns faced defeat, he could be stripped of his title as well.

The Tribal Chief then faced The King in a brief yet highly entertaining main event. Both superstars were tested inside the squared circle, with Woods taking the edge in the match's closing moments.

The New Day member came close to pinning Roman Reigns following the Coast to Coast Elbow Drop. However, The Usos pulled him out of the ring and attacked him brutally. He technically won the match via DQ, but it was his opponent who had the last laugh.

What's next for Roman Reigns?

As we inch closer to the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the entire attention will shift towards the battle of brand supremacy. Roman Reigns has a huge challenge ahead of him in the shape of Big E - a feud that fans wanted to see when the latter was still on SmackDown.

Prior to the show, Reigns had urged E to watch him destroy King Woods on the Blue brand. He even referred to the brutal attack that Sir Kofi Kingston received last week that ultimately ruled him out of action for a while.

Many believe that this turn of events will motivate WWE Champion Big E when he faces Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Apart from representing RAW, E will also look to avenge the punishment that both his New Day brethren have received over the last couple of weeks.

It will be interesting to see how Woods will respond to Reigns' claims about being the King. He can still demand the Tribal Chief to bend the knee as he was the winner of their match, but it is highly unlikely that the latter will oblige.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If Roman Reigns has indeed set his sights on the King's Crown, could we see him involved in an extended feud with Xavier Woods on WWE SmackDown?

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Can Xavier Woods beat Roman Reigns to take back his crown on SmackDown? Yes No 30 votes so far