FOX Sports 1 will be airing the Royal Rumble of 2017. The Big Dog Roman Reigns responded to this announcement by making a bold claim about his importance in relation to the Royal Rumble event.

Roman Reigns had won the 2015 Royal Rumble and has gone on to become one of the best performing Superstars at the Royal Rumble.

The Big Dog has lasted long in most of his Rumble appearances and has been among the last two Superstars remaining in the ring multiple times. Speaking of Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns stated that he is the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all-time.

I might be the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time. Before you start complaining, just think about the last 5 years....

Future plans for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE since before WrestleMania 36. The reason behind The Big Dog's absence from WWE is due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Roman Reigns has had a history with cancer and did not want to risk his health by attending the WWE tapings.

There is no word as of now as to when Roman Reigns will make his return. But the former WWE Champion spoke to The Hindu a while back and talked about his future with the company and why he took the decision to not compete.

For me, I just had to make a choice for my family. The company (WWE) has done everything that they can to make it the safest work environment possible. It is not the workplace that I was necessarily concerned about.

The decision was taken mainly because each performer travels so much, and we are all such a diverse group and from all over the place. I’m not convinced, and I can’t trust the fact that everybody is taking it as seriously and locking themselves down at home like I am. I trust my life with my co-workers every time I step foot in the ring, but I just can’t put the same trust when it has my children, my wife and my family involved.

A recent report from WOR suggested that while others like Sami Zayn may get their contracts frozen by WWE due to their absence, Roman Reigns should be in no such danger.