Roman Reigns makes a huge decision regarding Sami Zayn ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is heading into WWE Royal Rumble 2023 under pressure. The Tribal Chief recently made a huge decision regarding The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn ahead of the event.

Last night, Zayn appeared on SmackDown in hiding after Roman Reigns specifically asked him not to appear on the show. By the end of the night, The Honorary Uce tried to help Solo Sikoa during a brawl against Kevin Owens.

However, a miscommunication between Zayn and Sikoa allowed the Prizefighter to get the upper hand. On the kickoff show of WWE Royal Rumble, The Bloodline wanted answers from Sami Zayn.

During the segment, Jey Uso explained to The Tribal Chief why Zayn was on SmackDown. Before the segment ended, Roman Reigns made a huge decision that The Honorary Uce would be around him throughout the night.

This possibly means Sami Zayn won't be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see what role the Honorary Uce will play when The Tribal Chief defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against the Prizefighter.

