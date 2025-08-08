Roman Reigns makes surprising claim about Brock Lesnar following WWE return

Roman Reigns made a surprising claim about Brock Lesnar following the latter's WWE return. The veteran showed up after Cody Rhodes became the new Undisputed WWE Champion, defeating John Cena at SummerSlam 2025.The Tribal Chief was recently asked several questions in a new video posted by ESPN on social media. Reigns was asked to name his favorite opponent, and he surprisingly named Lesnar. The former champion even admitted that his entire career changed once he entered the ring with The Beast Incarnate.&quot;Brock Lesnar. My whole career changed once I got into the ring with him,&quot; Reigns said. [From 0:21 - 0:26]View on TikTokBrock Lesnar had not been seen since SummerSlam 2023 before his return this past Sunday night at the PLE. He attacked John Cena and planted the 48-year-old with an F5 to close the show. Meanwhile, Reigns teamed up with Jey Uso during Night One of SummerSlam to defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a Tag Team Match. The OTC tried to attack World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins this past Monday night on WWE RAW, but it did not go as planned. The Vision beat Reigns down, and Bronson Reed connected with several Tsunamia Splashes on The Head of the Table.Bill Apter comments on WWE booking Roman Reigns to kick off SummerSlam 2025Wrestling legend Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' match kicking off this year's SummerSlam event.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam Review, Apter discussed WWE's decision to have the tag team match featuring The Head of the Table open the show. The veteran noted that there was a ton of star power in the match, and that is why the company opted to have it be the first match of the PLE.&quot;Why did that open up? Star power. Roman Reigns, star power... I thought it was okay. Again, the entrances were spectacular. The match was okay,&quot; said Bill Apter. Roman Reigns @WWERomanReignsLINKFamily first. ☝🏽🩸 #SummerSlam @WWEUsosPaul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to help Seth Rollins emerge victorious. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Reigns after he was beaten down by The Vision this past Monday night on RAW.