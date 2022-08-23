Roman Reigns makes WWE history again before Clash at the Castle 2022

Roman Reigns has conquered a historic milestone in WWE pertaining to his current title reign.

The Tribal Chief is now the longest reigning double-champion in the company's history. He has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 141 consecutive days, and no other superstar has held two titles simultaneously for a longer period.

Roman Reigns won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania after defeating Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match. His most recent title defense was also against The Beast Incarnate. The two longtime rivals locked horns in an epic Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam that seemingly put an end to their chapter.

As the leader of The Bloodline, Reigns has enjoyed a successful run spanning the last two years, during which he established himself as the biggest heel in the company. He also holds the record for the longest reigning Universal Champion on the back of his 503-day reign and counting.

The Reigns-led stable has captured most of the gold on the main roster. The Usos are the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Championship in history. They also won the RAW Tag Team Titles to become the Undisputed Champions in May.

Former WWE Champion to challenge Roman Reigns for the titles

Roman Reigns will put his titles on the line at Clash at the Castle. He will face Drew McIntyre in a highly-anticipated bout in two weeks.

The Scottish Warrior defeated Sheamus to earn his shot and now has an opportunity to win the world championship in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, The Usos have repeatedly tried to derail McIntyre's momentum in the last couple of weeks. But the latter has managed to overcome the odds so far and will hope to do the same in the upcoming title match.

What do you think of Roman Reigns' chances of retaining at Clash at the Castle? Let us know in the comments section!

