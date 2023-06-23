Roman Reigns match at Money in the Bank has a unique WWE history that dates back to almost 40 years

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is going up against his cousins, The Usos, at Money in the Bank in front of a UK crowd. By his side will be The Bloodline's Enforcer, Solo Sikoa. The match is deemed "The Bloodline Civil War."

On that note, here's some trivia regarding the upcoming contest. WWE has not put the Anoa'i family up against each other in this manner (two members against another two members) for almost four decades. In 1984, Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka teamed up with Rocky Johnson to take on The Wild Samoans Afa and Sika in an eight-man tag match which also included a number of other legends.

If the tag team bouts of 2023 involving The Bloodline are any indication, the saga's pinnacle at Money in the Bank is definitely must-see.

Meanwhile, a section of WWE fans have voiced their displeasure at Reigns because the latter has not defended his world championship on television since the main event of WrestleMania 39.

When Roman Reigns broke character to talk about WWE Superstars Solo Sikoa and The Usos

Roman Reigns spoke to the Los Angeles Times earlier this year. During the interview, he called his current run the ‘just happy to be here’ portion of his career. He expressed gratitude for being able to do what he does after his battle with leukemia a few years ago.

Further, The Tribal Chief discussed his cousin brothers, WWE stars Solo Sikoa, Jimmy, and Jey Uso, one after the other. Regarding The Enforcer, Reigns stated:

"Solo, we could talk about physical stuff, but I don’t think that’s the most interesting part of him," Reigns said. "Obviously he’s a tough kid, but I think he represents the future and he also showcases our depth. And he continues to showcase every single week how quickly he learns and adapts."

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion reminded that Jimmy Uso, being the elder one, is more about having a 'good time,' and is a 'social butterfly' as opposed to his brother, "Main Event" Jey:

"Jimmy really is the older brother. So with Jey there comes those weird, layered insecurities and that little man syndrome that Jey can have because he’s always trying to prove himself. And me and Jimmy have always been able to knock him down. That’s why he carries such a big chip on his shoulder and why he is one of the more layered characters of the Bloodline." (H/T LA Times)

After losing his first match in 2023 at Night of Champions against undisputed tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, will Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa once again eat a loss at the hands of their cousins? We will find out in a week's time.

