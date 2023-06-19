"Please strip him off the titles"- Fans go wild after WWE announces Roman Reigns' match at Money in the Bank

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will take on The Usos in a monumental tag team match dubbed as The Bloodline Civil War. The bout will take place at Money in the Bank 2023, and fans went wild after the match was announced.

Jey Uso had a big decision to make on the most recent episode of SmackDown. He sided with his brother Jimmy and proceeded to superkick The Tribal Chief. Solo Sikoa tried to get involved but met with the same fate. The Usos closed the segment by superkicking Roman Reigns together to stand tall.

The Bloodline Civil War was announced shortly after for the upcoming premium live event. This marked another big show where the Head of the Table will not defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While The Bloodline story is easily the most captivating part of the company's programming, some fans were left disappointed about the lack of title defenses from Reigns. However, a large number of fans were overjoyed to see this announcement.

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel



Is Roman Reigns really not going to defend the Title from WrestleMania until SummerSlam? Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos just announced for WWE Money In The Bank. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos just announced for WWE Money In The Bank. https://t.co/AGv6FLcI53 As much as I love thisIs Roman Reigns really not going to defend the Title from WrestleMania until SummerSlam? twitter.com/wrestlingnewsc… As much as I love thisIs Roman Reigns really not going to defend the Title from WrestleMania until SummerSlam? twitter.com/wrestlingnewsc…

Breezy TV🥀 @Brandon24Edge why didn’t Roman Reigns defend his title at Night Of Champions? why didn’t Roman Reigns defend his title at Night Of Champions? https://t.co/CpJsRMwBrJ

Dutch Mantell warned WWE against having Roman Reigns drop his titles to The Usos

WWE has ensured that The Bloodline storyline has not lost momentum after WrestleMania 39 when Cody Rhodes came up short against Roman Reigns.

Former manager Dutch Mantell stated it would be too soon to have the former Shield member drop his titles to one of The Usos.

"Whoever Uso he faces first, Roman, I don't think they will win it there either. I think they will drag this out past SummerSlam because they've got this angle going as long as you don't kill the main antagonist, which is Roman. I mean, he can get beat in tag teams and in this, that, and the other. That would really build the guy that beats him, but what's really going to count is who he drops that belt to." [From 20:35 to 21:06]

The veteran continued:

"I think if he [Roman Reigns] drops it to one of The Usos now, it would be way too soon. They will lose a lot of ratings and a lot of house money. I think they are going to drag this out because it's still very enjoyable. It's not old; they keep it fresh, they keep it new. That's the secret of their success because we're all guessing, and the fans are guessing, but we're guessing in a good way because it's good stuff!" [From 21:07 to 21:41]

Roman Reigns recently crossed 1000 days as the world champion, a highly impressive record. It remains to be seen when WWE decides to crown a new champion.

